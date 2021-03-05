Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Kyrgyzstan: Withdraw Problematic Draft Constitution

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The new Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Zhaparov, who won the January 10 snap election, at his inauguration ceremony in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Vladimir Voronin (Berlin) – The draft constitution submitted to the Kyrgyz Parliament on February 9, 2021 undermines human rights norms and weakens checks and balances necessary to prevent abuses of power, Human Rights Watch said today. The timetable announced by President Sadyr Japarov envisages limited consultation and parliamentary debate on the draft before it is put to a national referendum…


© Human Rights Watch -


