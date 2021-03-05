Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ethiopia: Eritrean Forces Massacre Tigray Civilians

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Priest on his way to church in Axum, Tigray region, Ethiopia on January 25, 2011.  © 2011 Matjaz Krivic via Getty Images (Nairobi) – Eritrean armed forces massacred scores of civilians, including children as young as 13, in the historic town of Axum in Ethiopia’s Tigray region in November 2020, Human Rights Watch said today. The United Nations should urgently establish an independent inquiry into war crimes and possible crimes against humanity in the region to pave the way for accountability, and Ethiopian authorities should grant it full and immediate access. On…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Virtual exhibit commemorates 1971 ‘Diliman Commune’ protests in The Philippines
~ Kyrgyzstan: Withdraw Problematic Draft Constitution
~ Cambodia: Scrap Abusive Covid-19 Prevention Bill
~ International Relations according to Antony Blinken, by Thierry Meyssan
~ Russian army destroys abandoned underground fortifications in Syria
~ Thinking about trying collagen supplements for your skin? A healthy diet is better value for money
~ VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on the royal commission into aged care, Christian Porter and Linda Reynolds
~ Following 3 major quakes off New Zealand, questions remain about how they might be linked
~ How Canada can become a global leader in health innovation during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond
~ Why white supremacists and QAnon enthusiasts are obsessed – but very wrong – about the Byzantine Empire
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter