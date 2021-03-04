How Canada can become a global leader in health innovation during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond
By Sarrah Lal, Assistant Professor of Medicine, Department of Medicine, McMaster University
Jeremy Hirota, Assistant Professor, Department of Medicine, McMaster University
Milica Vukmirovic, Post-doctoral Fellow, Department of Medicine, McMaster University
To continue the fast-paced collaborative research and innovation we have seen during the pandemic, here are five ways universities can support health research that responds to societal needs.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, March 4, 2021