Why white supremacists and QAnon enthusiasts are obsessed – but very wrong – about the Byzantine Empire

By Roland Betancourt, Professor, University of California, Irvine
Long overlooked in the West, the Byzantine Empire has recently picked up interest among far-right and conspiracist circles. A historian of medieval culture explains what white supremacists get wrong.


