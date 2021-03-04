Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

NFTs explained: what they are, why rock stars are using them, and why they're selling for millions of dollars

By Luke Heemsbergen, PhD, Media and Politics, Deakin University
Share this article
The digital tokens are a way to create scarcity and an aura of authenticity in an online world of infinite copying, pasting and remixing.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How Canada can become a global leader in health innovation during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond
~ Why white supremacists and QAnon enthusiasts are obsessed – but very wrong – about the Byzantine Empire
~ US: ‘New’ Dream Act Not Full Reform
~ Grattan on Friday: Scott Morrison can't get a circuit breaker while Porter remains
~ How to build support for ambitious climate action in 4 steps
~ Friday essay: hidden in plain sight — Australian queer men and women before gay liberation
~ 50% of Australians are prepared to pay more tax to improve aged care workers' pay, survey shows
~ Honouring Te Tiriti means ‘getting into the stream together’ — so this vice-chancellor has become a student again
~ Vital Signs: In the battle over interest rates, it'd be unwise to bet against the RBA
~ Why we'll get COVID booster vaccines quickly and how we know they're safe
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter