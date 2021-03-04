Tolerance.ca
Grattan on Friday: Scott Morrison can't get a circuit breaker while Porter remains

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Scott Morrison has a near obsession with control. But suddenly – in the course of only weeks – he has found himself presiding over a government in a shambles, where he is reacting rather than driving.

All the mayhem flows from a common source – two rape allegations, one involving staffers in a minister’s office in 2019, the other relating to a minister accused of assaulting a woman, now dead, years before he entered politics.

Waves from these allegations have embroiled the Prime Minister’s staff in a “who knew what” inquiry, threatened the futures of two members of his cabinet,…


