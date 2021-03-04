Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to build support for ambitious climate action in 4 steps

By Sarah Sharma, PhD Candidate, International Relations, Queen's University, Ontario
Matthew Hoffmann, Professor of Political Science and Co-Director Environmental Governance Lab, University of Toronto
Share this article
Canada and the United States are suddenly steeped in policy proposals to aggressively cut carbon emissions. In the face of a climate emergency and on the heels of numerous climate disasters, this is welcome news indeed.

In the U.S., the newly minted Biden administration has unleashed a series of


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Grattan on Friday: Scott Morrison can't get a circuit breaker while Porter remains
~ Friday essay: hidden in plain sight — Australian queer men and women before gay liberation
~ 50% of Australians are prepared to pay more tax to improve aged care workers' pay, survey shows
~ Honouring Te Tiriti means ‘getting into the stream together’ — so this vice-chancellor has become a student again
~ Vital Signs: In the battle over interest rates, it'd be unwise to bet against the RBA
~ Why we'll get COVID booster vaccines quickly and how we know they're safe
~ How would digital COVID vaccine passports work? And what's stopping people from faking them?
~ Half of our unis don't have bullying policies for students. This is what they need to protect them
~ Dig this: a tiny echidna moves 8 trailer-loads of soil a year, helping tackle climate change
~ The first bomb disposal expert: Colonel Vivian Majendie and the original 'war on terror'
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter