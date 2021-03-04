50% of Australians are prepared to pay more tax to improve aged care workers' pay, survey shows
By Rachel Milte, Matthew Flinders Senior Research Fellow, Flinders University
Julie Ratcliffe, Professor of Health Economics and Mathew Flinders Fellow, Caring Futures Institute, Flinders University
The final report from the aged care royal commission this week was damning. Speaking of a system in crisis, it calls for an urgent overhaul.
The Morrison government has been facing difficult questions regarding which of the 148 recommendations it will adopt. It also needs to grapple with how to pay for the much-needed changes.
- Thursday, March 4, 2021