How Canada can become a global leader in health innovation during the pandemic and beyond
By Sarrah Lal, Assistant Professor of Medicine, Department of Medicine, McMaster University
Jeremy Hirota, Assistant Professor, Department of Medicine, McMaster University
Milica Vukmirovic, Post-doctoral Fellow, Department of Medicine, McMaster University
To continue the fast-paced collaborative research and innovation we have seen during the pandemic, here are five ways universities can support health research that responds to societal needs.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, March 4, 2021