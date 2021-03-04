Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Press freedom in Jammu and Kashmir: An interview with journalist Anuradha Bhasin

By VideoVolunteers
VideoVolunteers community correspondent Basharat Amin interviews Anuradha Bhasin, executive editor of the Daily Kashmir Times newspaper, to understand the present situation of freedom of the press in Jammu and Kashmir.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


