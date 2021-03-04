Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Three ways to ensure 'wellness' tourism provides a post-pandemic opportunity for the travel industry

By Jaeyeon Choe, Senior Academic in Sustainable Tourism Development, Bournemouth University
Michael Di Giovine, Associate Professor of Anthropology, West Chester University of Pennsylvania
The effects of COVID-19 vaccination programmes have led to a glimmer of hope that some of the things we used to enjoy may soon be part of our lives once again. High on many people’s priority lists will be foreign travel.

In the UK, the official declaration of a “roadmap” to normality was quickly…


© The Conversation -


