This frog's lungs act like noise cancelling headphones

By Jakob Christensen-Dalsgaard, associate professor in bioacoustics, University of Southern Denmark
For us humans, having a conversation in a crowded room is challenging – it’s often called the cocktail party problem. The mix of sounds arriving at our eardrums needs to be analysed to pick out the sounds of individual talkers and that’s a difficult task.

The neural computations involved in this kind of analysis are daunting and easily disrupted. Even a relatively minor hearing impairment, almost undetectable by standard clinical tests, leads to notable defects in being able to pick out individual…


© The Conversation -


