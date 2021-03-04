Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Pandemic shows that everyone should have access to free broadband

By Vishanth Weerakkody, Dean of Faculty (Management, Law and Social Sciences) and Professor of Digital Governance, University of Bradford
The internet and other digital technologies have helped many of us cope with lockdown, and new ways of working have quickly become commonplace. But the pandemic has also exposed the “digital divide” across the UK – and the fact that not…


