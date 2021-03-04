Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gang rape exposes caste violence in India and the limits of Me Too

By Deeplina Banerjee, PhD Student, Gender, Sexuality and Women Studies, Western University
Share this article
Because of its extreme violence, the Hathras rape sent shock waves throughout India: it is a disturbing reminder of the normalization of rape culture there and should be seen as a call to action.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Sudan's revised cybercrime law falls short on its promise
~ Press freedom in Jammu and Kashmir: An interview with journalist Anuradha Bhasin
~ Iran's oppression of its Christians tears daughter from convert parents
~ Three ways to ensure 'wellness' tourism provides a post-pandemic opportunity for the travel industry
~ This frog's lungs act like noise cancelling headphones
~ 5 ways the COVID-19 pandemic has forever changed cybersecurity
~ Pandemic shows that everyone should have access to free broadband
~ Three ways behavioural psychology might help you lose weight
~ How well does the AstraZeneca vaccine work? An expert reviews the current evidence
~ Debate: France, the nation where culture was left behind
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter