Human Rights Observatory

How well does the AstraZeneca vaccine work? An expert reviews the current evidence

By Sarah Pitt, Principal Lecturer, Microbiology and Biomedical Science Practice, Fellow of the Institute of Biomedical Science, University of Brighton
When the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine was first authorised by the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, it was hailed as a milestone in turning the tide on the coronavirus.

But in the time since, this highly efficacious vaccine has suffered a lot of reputational damage. In January, the German press and French president Emmanuel…


