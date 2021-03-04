Toronto van attack: Guilty verdict, but Canada still needs to tackle ideological violence
By Jack L. Rozdilsky, Associate Professor of Disaster and Emergency Management, York University, Canada
Edward Snowden, Masters student, Disaster and Emergency Management, York University, Canada
The judgment document in the Toronto van attack case pointed out that the attacker's motivations were unclear but related to other ideologically informed violent acts.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, March 4, 2021