Human Rights Observatory

Artists Unite to Support Human Rights Watch

By Human Rights Watch
(New York) – A group of contemporary artists whose works grapple with the challenges of our time announced an auction today to benefit Human Rights Watch. The auction, 20 21 Artists in Support of Human Rights Watch was curated by WILLAS contemporary and will be hosted by the online platform Artsy. It features 41 works of photography, textile, sculpture, and other mediums that tell the story of the past through the eyes of 41 established and emerging artists. It will run online from March 4-18, 2021. 20 21 Artists in Support of Human Rights Watch: Benefit Auction Hosted…


© Human Rights Watch -


