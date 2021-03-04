Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Revisiting reparations: Is it time for the US to pay its debt for the legacy of slavery?

By Anne C. Bailey, Professor of History, Binghamton University, State University of New York
Former enslaved persons never got 'forty acres and a mule,' and their descendants have been denied reparations for the legacy of slavery. Will Joe Biden be the president to change that?


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


