Seagrass meadows shrank by 92% in UK waters - restoring them could absorb carbon emissions and boost fish
By Richard K.F. Unsworth, Senior Lecturer in Marine Biology, Swansea University
Alix Green, PhD Candidate in Conservation Biology, UCL
Michael A. Chadwick, Senior Lecturer in Aquatic Biology, King's College London
Peter JS Jones, Reader in Environmental Governance, UCL
The native oyster beds are gone. The vast saltmarshes that soaked up carbon and buffered the coast from stormy seas have been reclaimed for farms and towns. The species-rich maerl and horse mussel beds have vanished and now, in new research, we’ve uncovered the decline of another jewel in the UK’s marine environment: seagrass meadows.
- Thursday, March 4, 2021