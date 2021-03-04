Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kwahu festival: insights into how Ghana could boost tourism potential

By Alexander Diani Kofi Preko, Senior Lecturer, Marketing, University of Professional Studies Accra
Share this article
Over the past few decades the boundaries of tourism have grown to include festival, cultural and ecological attractions. But the benefits of this development haven’t been extensively explored. These include attracting tourists who in turn make contributions to the development of the community. And stimulating the diffusion and commemoration of local culture as well as custom and ceremonies.

I conducted


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Even before COVID-19, US nursing homes were filling empty beds with psychiatric patients
~ Public transit drivers struggle to enforce mask mandates
~ What the policing response to the KKK in the 1960s can teach about dismantling white supremacist groups today
~ Queer in the country: Why some LGBTQ Americans prefer rural life to urban 'gayborhoods'
~ Motivation is a key factor in whether students cheat
~ Revisiting reparations: Is it time for the US to pay its debt for the legacy of slavery?
~ January warm spells, March freezes: How plants manage the shift from winter to spring
~ South-west Iceland is shaking – and may be about to erupt
~ BBC Three is making a welcome return to TV for young and 'old' alike
~ Why is celebrity abuse on Twitter so bad? It might be a problem with our empathy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter