Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Extra maths on a mobile device: a South African study shows it's not that simple

By Nhlanhla Andrew Sibanyoni, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, University of Johannesburg
High school pupils enjoy using mobile devices for socialising. But their motivation to use devises decreases when it comes to studying online, especially unsupervised.


© The Conversation -


