Human Rights Observatory

Online learning is an opportunity to meet the needs of struggling students

By Dr Thelma de Jager, HOD Education, Tshwane University of Technology
Mashupye Herbert Maserumule, Professor of Public Affairs, Tshwane University of Technology
South Africa's constitution provides for equal access to education and its inclusive education policy exists to make this a reality. But in practice students' diverse needs are not being met.


