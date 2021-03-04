Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Turkish court refuses to consider US intelligence report in Jamal Khashoggi’s murder trial

By rebeccaj
NewsOn 4 March, Istanbul’s Çağlayan Court continued its consideration of slain Saudi columnist Jamal Khashoggi’s murder case. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) monitored the hearing, in which the court denied the request by Khashoggi’s fiancée Hatice Cengiz to accept into these proceedings the recently published declassified US intelligence report naming Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as responsible for approving Khashoggi’s murder. This was the third hearing in Khashoggi’s murder case since the trial opened on 3 July 2020


© Reporters without borders


