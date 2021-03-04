Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Grattan on Friday: Scott Morrison can't get circuit breaker while Porter remains

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
Scott Morrison has a near obsession with control. But suddenly – in the course of only weeks – he has found himself presiding over a government in a shambles, where he is reacting rather than driving.

All the mayhem flows from a common source – two rape allegations, one involving staffers in a minister’s office in 2019, the other relating to a minister accused of assaulting a woman, now dead, years before he entered politics.

Waves from these allegations have embroiled the Prime Minister’s staff in a “who knew what” inquiry, threatened the futures of two members of his cabinet,…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Your favorite fishing stream may be at high risk from climate change – here’s how to tell
~ Diving in the icy depths: the scientists studying what climate change is doing to the Arctic Ocean – The Conversation Weekly podcast
~ Why has the UK's COVID death toll been so high? Inequality may have played a role
~ Three ways museums are making classic literature more attractive to young readers
~ Women in mosques: fixating on the number of female imams overlooks the progress that has been made
~ Last Chance for EPP to Uphold Democratic Values in Hungary Showdown
~ UAE: Greater Progress Needed on Women's Rights
~ Covid-19 Pandemic Sparked Year of Rights Crises
~ European Climate Change Lawsuit Spotlights Child Rights
~ Niger: Post-election period marred by violence, mass arrests and internet disruption
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter