Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Three ways museums are making classic literature more attractive to young readers

By Heather Green, PhD Candidate, Literary Heritage, Nottingham Trent University
Share this article
For many lovers of classic literature, opportunities to devour the works of undiscovered authors can be enough to make people’s eyes light up. For those who aren’t as keen on the genre, the appeal of these titles is a little less obvious. In fact, it’s one of the reasons museum professionals are running into issues when it comes to inspiring new generations to read such works.

Engaging young people is a challenge for museums and the traditional approaches that literary…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Your favorite fishing stream may be at high risk from climate change – here’s how to tell
~ Diving in the icy depths: the scientists studying what climate change is doing to the Arctic Ocean – The Conversation Weekly podcast
~ Why has the UK's COVID death toll been so high? Inequality may have played a role
~ Grattan on Friday: Scott Morrison can't get circuit breaker while Porter remains
~ Women in mosques: fixating on the number of female imams overlooks the progress that has been made
~ Last Chance for EPP to Uphold Democratic Values in Hungary Showdown
~ UAE: Greater Progress Needed on Women's Rights
~ Covid-19 Pandemic Sparked Year of Rights Crises
~ European Climate Change Lawsuit Spotlights Child Rights
~ Niger: Post-election period marred by violence, mass arrests and internet disruption
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter