Human Rights Observatory

UAE: Greater Progress Needed on Women's Rights

By Human Rights Watch
(Beirut) – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has made important women’s rights reforms in recent years, such as passing new domestic violence protections, but significant discrimination against women and girls remains, Human Rights Watch said today. Laws still provide male guardian authority over women and loopholes allow reduced sentences for men for killing a female relative.  Click to expand Image A foreign domestic worker with a child under a billboard in the United Arab Emirates. © 2006 Abbas/Magnum Photos On February 26, 2021, Human Rights Watch submitted a report to the United…


© Human Rights Watch -


