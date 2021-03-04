Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China: Harassment of foreign correspondents intensified during Covid-19

By hytang
NewsAccording to a report published on 1st March by the Foreign Correspondents' Club of China (FCCC), the regime’s harassment of foreign correspondents has again intensified throughout the Covid-19 crisis. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on democracies to increase pressure on the Chinese regime.In its annual report published on 1st March 2021, the Foreign Corresp


© Reporters without borders -


