Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

African media perpetuating harmful stereotypes about the continent, report finds

By Njeri Wangari
Share this article
The report released in February 2021 offers a deeper understanding of why poverty, war, disease and failed elections continue to dominate media coverage of Africa.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Niger: Post-election period marred by violence, mass arrests and internet disruption
~ China: Harassment of foreign correspondents intensified during Covid-19
~ Sudan's food riots show that the transitional government still has much to achieve
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Patricia Sparrow on the Royal Commission into Aged Care
~ Kathleen Folbigg's children likely died of natural causes, not murder. Here's the evidence my team found
~ Where do we go from here with the allegations about Christian Porter?
~ Can Scott Morrison's rhetorical style cut through the rising tide of anger?
~ This week's news has put sexual assault survivors at risk of 'secondary trauma'. Here's how it happens, and how to cope
~ Enchanted voices: A Midsummer Night's Dream transports audiences to a place of wonder
~ Why the competitive spirit can take over in auctions — and how you can stay in control
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter