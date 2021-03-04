Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sudan's food riots show that the transitional government still has much to achieve

By Andrew E. Yaw Tchie, Senior Research Fellow, Norwegian Institute of International Affairs and Visiting Professor University of Buckingham, Norwegian Institute of International Affairs
Sudan's new government came to power after a people-driven process to oust former President Omar al-Bashir. It must be careful to place ordinary Sudanese at the centre of the reforms process.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


