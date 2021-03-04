Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Can Scott Morrison's rhetorical style cut through the rising tide of anger?

By Annabelle Lukin, Associate Professor in Linguistics, Macquarie University
Share this article
Morrison is long-winded on questions he wants to answer; curt on the one's he does not. But now, he is coming up against a rising tide of anger.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ This week's news has put sexual assault survivors at risk of 'secondary trauma'. Here's how it happens, and how to cope
~ Enchanted voices: A Midsummer Night's Dream transports audiences to a place of wonder
~ Why the competitive spirit can take over in auctions — and how you can stay in control
~ Cat in a spat: scrapping Dr Seuss books is not cancel culture
~ 4 assumptions about gender that distort how we think about climate change (and 3 ways to do better)
~ Budget 2021: strip away pandemic largesse and UK is banking on recovery with no extra public spending
~ Budget 2021: experts react
~ This is how we create the age-friendly smart city
~ Youse wouldn't believe it: a new book charts the 11-year making of a 'people's dictionary' for Australia
~ Thanks to the internet, we know what's happening in Myanmar. But a communication blackout may be near
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter