Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

This week's news has put sexual assault survivors at risk of 'secondary trauma'. Here's how it happens, and how to cope

By Mary Iliadis, Senior Lecturer in Criminology, Deakin University
Bianca Fileborn, Senior Lecturer in Criminology, The University of Melbourne
Rachel Loney-Howes, Lecturer in Criminology, University of Wollongong
When rape allegations are in the news, it can be a traumatic experience for survivors of past sexual violence. But there are ways to shield yourself from further trauma.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


