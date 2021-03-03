4 assumptions about gender that distort how we think about climate change (and 3 ways to do better)
By Jacqueline Lau, Research fellow, James Cook University
Pip Cohen, Research Leader of Small-scale Fisheries at WorldFish, CGIAR, and Adjunct Research Fellow at ARC Centre of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies, James Cook University
Sarah Lawless, PhD Candidate, James Cook University
Experts reviewed the literature on climate change and gender in developing countries, and found many unhelpful, outdated assumptions are still kicking around.
