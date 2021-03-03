Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Budget 2021: experts react

By Jonquil Lowe, Senior Lecturer in Economics and Personal Finance, The Open University
Alexander Tziamalis, Senior Lecturer in Economics, Sheffield Hallam University
Andrew Cumbers, Professor of Regional Political Economy, University of Glasgow
Despina Alexiadou, Chancellor’s Fellow and Senior Lecturer at the School of Government and Public Policy, University of Strathclyde
Ernestine Gheyoh Ndzi, Senior Lecturer at York Business School, York St John University
Felix FitzRoy, Emeritus Professor of Economics, University of St Andrews
Jonny Munby, Principal Lecturer (International), Teesside University
Karl Schmedders, Professor of Finance, International Institute for Management Development (IMD)
Lisa Scullion, Professor of Social Policy, University of Salford
Mark Williams, Reader in the School of Business and Management, Queen Mary University of London
Michael Jacobs, Professorial Fellow, Sheffield Political Economy Research Institute (SPERI), University of Sheffield
Phil Tomlinson, Full Professor in Industrial Strategy Deputy Director Centre for Governance, Regulation and Industrial Strategy (CGR&IS), University of Bath
Suzanne Withrington, Principal Lecturer in Business Engagement and Enterprise, Teesside University
W David McCausland, Professor of Economics, University of Aberdeen
Share this article
Rishi Sunak has unveiled his second budget as UK chancellor a year into the coronavirus pandemic and during the worst economic collapse in centuries. Our panel of experts offer their views on what he has announced. We’ll keep adding updates as the day goes on, and you can also follow @ConversationUK on Twitter.

Tackling inequality


Despina Alexiadou, Senior Lecturer at the School of Government and Public Policy, University of Strathclyde

This budget steers the future of the country still further towards a liberal market economy like the…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ This is how we create the age-friendly smart city
~ Youse wouldn't believe it: a new book charts the 11-year making of a 'people's dictionary' for Australia
~ Thanks to the internet, we know what's happening in Myanmar. But a communication blackout may be near
~ Bitcoin: this year I stand to make $200 million more than Elon Musk
~ No, people aren’t unemployed because they’re lazy. We should stop teaching children myths about work
~ We've made progress to curb global emissions. But it's a fraction of what's needed
~ Abortion is no longer a crime in Australia. But legal hurdles to access remain
~ Women are (rightly) angry. Now they need a plan
~ Ontario’s plans for COVID-19 contact tracing wearable devices threaten freedom and privacy
~ Three young women TV workers gunned down in Jalalabad
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter