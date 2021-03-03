Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

This is how we create the age-friendly smart city

By Sonja Pedell, Associate Professor and Director, Future Self and Design Living Lab, Swinburne University of Technology
Ann Borda, Associate Professor, Centre for Digital Transformation of Health, The University of Melbourne
Share this article
We have the technology to make it easier for older Australians to pursue active ageing in their own communities. The smart city just needs their input to make it work for them.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Budget 2021: experts react
~ Youse wouldn't believe it: a new book charts the 11-year making of a 'people's dictionary' for Australia
~ Thanks to the internet, we know what's happening in Myanmar. But a communication blackout may be near
~ Bitcoin: this year I stand to make $200 million more than Elon Musk
~ No, people aren’t unemployed because they’re lazy. We should stop teaching children myths about work
~ We've made progress to curb global emissions. But it's a fraction of what's needed
~ Abortion is no longer a crime in Australia. But legal hurdles to access remain
~ Women are (rightly) angry. Now they need a plan
~ Ontario’s plans for COVID-19 contact tracing wearable devices threaten freedom and privacy
~ Three young women TV workers gunned down in Jalalabad
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter