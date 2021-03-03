This is how we create the age-friendly smart city
By Sonja Pedell, Associate Professor and Director, Future Self and Design Living Lab, Swinburne University of Technology
Ann Borda, Associate Professor, Centre for Digital Transformation of Health, The University of Melbourne
We have the technology to make it easier for older Australians to pursue active ageing in their own communities. The smart city just needs their input to make it work for them.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, March 3rd 2021