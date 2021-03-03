Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Youse wouldn't believe it: a new book charts the 11-year making of a 'people's dictionary' for Australia

By Roslyn Petelin, Course coordinator, The University of Queensland
Share this article
It would be 'aggressively Australian', holding a mirror up to contemporary society. The creation of the first Macquarie Dictionary, while not without controversies, was a cultural milestone.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Budget 2021: experts react
~ This is how we create the age-friendly smart city
~ Thanks to the internet, we know what's happening in Myanmar. But a communication blackout may be near
~ Bitcoin: this year I stand to make $200 million more than Elon Musk
~ No, people aren’t unemployed because they’re lazy. We should stop teaching children myths about work
~ We've made progress to curb global emissions. But it's a fraction of what's needed
~ Abortion is no longer a crime in Australia. But legal hurdles to access remain
~ Women are (rightly) angry. Now they need a plan
~ Ontario’s plans for COVID-19 contact tracing wearable devices threaten freedom and privacy
~ Three young women TV workers gunned down in Jalalabad
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter