We've made progress to curb global emissions. But it's a fraction of what's needed
By Pep Canadell, Chief research scientist, Climate Science Centre, CSIRO Oceans and Atmosphere; and Executive Director, Global Carbon Project, CSIRO
Corinne Le Quéré, Royal Society Research Professor, University of East Anglia
Glen Peters, Research Director, Center for International Climate and Environment Research - Oslo
Matthew William Jones, Senior Research Associate, University of East Anglia
Pierre Friedlingstein, Chair, Mathematical Modelling of Climate, University of Exeter
Robbie Andrew, Senior Researcher, Center for International Climate and Environment Research - Oslo
Rob Jackson, Professor, Department of Earth System Science, and Chair of the Global Carbon Project, Stanford University
Steve Davis, Professor of Earth System Science, University of California, Irvine
The global pandemic caused an unprecedented drop in global emissions. But this is likely to rebound as economies start to recover.
- Wednesday, March 3rd 2021