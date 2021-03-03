Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We've made progress to curb global emissions. But it's a fraction of what's needed

By Pep Canadell, Chief research scientist, Climate Science Centre, CSIRO Oceans and Atmosphere; and Executive Director, Global Carbon Project, CSIRO
Corinne Le Quéré, Royal Society Research Professor, University of East Anglia
Glen Peters, Research Director, Center for International Climate and Environment Research - Oslo
Matthew William Jones, Senior Research Associate, University of East Anglia
Pierre Friedlingstein, Chair, Mathematical Modelling of Climate, University of Exeter
Robbie Andrew, Senior Researcher, Center for International Climate and Environment Research - Oslo
Rob Jackson, Professor, Department of Earth System Science, and Chair of the Global Carbon Project, Stanford University
Steve Davis, Professor of Earth System Science, University of California, Irvine
Share this article
The global pandemic caused an unprecedented drop in global emissions. But this is likely to rebound as economies start to recover.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Budget 2021: experts react
~ This is how we create the age-friendly smart city
~ Youse wouldn't believe it: a new book charts the 11-year making of a 'people's dictionary' for Australia
~ Thanks to the internet, we know what's happening in Myanmar. But a communication blackout may be near
~ Bitcoin: this year I stand to make $200 million more than Elon Musk
~ No, people aren’t unemployed because they’re lazy. We should stop teaching children myths about work
~ Abortion is no longer a crime in Australia. But legal hurdles to access remain
~ Women are (rightly) angry. Now they need a plan
~ Ontario’s plans for COVID-19 contact tracing wearable devices threaten freedom and privacy
~ Three young women TV workers gunned down in Jalalabad
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter