Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Abortion is no longer a crime in Australia. But legal hurdles to access remain

By Erica Millar, Lecturer, La Trobe University
Barbara Baird, Associate Professor, Flinders University
South Australia this week has passed a bill to decriminalise abortion, the last Australian jurisdiction to do so. Yet people seeking an abortion still face a variety of challenges.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


