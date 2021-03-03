Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Three young women TV workers gunned down in Jalalabad

By rezam
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) urges the United Nations to take urgent measures to rein in the growing violence against journalists in Afghanistan and provide them with protection after three young women employees of Enekaas TV, a local channel, were gunned down in the eastern city of Jalalabad yesterday.


