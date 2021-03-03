Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

India: RSF denounces “systemic repression” of Manipur’s media

By asie2
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is zooming in today on Manipur, a small state in northeastern India where press freedom violations are on the rise and where journalists are increasingly being persecuted by the local government, parliament and judiciary. RSF calls on the local authorities to stop trying to intimidate reporters.Grace Jajo is a freelance reporter who often covers debates in Manipur’s legislative assembly in the state’s capital, Imphal, and who had a pass for the press gallery.


© Reporters without borders -


