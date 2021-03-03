Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How 18th-century weather diaries shed light on the effects of an Icelandic volcanic eruption on Scotland

By Alastair Dawson, Professor of Geography and Environmental Science, University of Dundee
Martin Kirkbride, Reader Geography and Environmental Science, University of Dundee
New research challenges the idea that Laki caused years of extreme weather in Scotland and has implications for how we deal with sudden, forced climate change today.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


