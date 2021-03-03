Universal credit: extending the £20-a-week uplift isn’t enough – our research shows the whole system needs an overhaul
By Lisa Scullion, Professor of Social Policy, University of Salford
David Robertshaw, Research Fellow (social policy) at LUBS, University of Leeds
Kate Summers, LSE Fellow, London School of Economics and Political Science
Robert de Vries, Senior Lecturer in Quantitative Sociology in the School of Social Policy, Sociology, and Social Research, University of Kent
Although Rishi Sunak is extending the weekly £20 uplift, the government has missed an opportunity to given the benefits system the overhaul it needs
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, March 3rd 2021