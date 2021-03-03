Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Universal credit: extending the £20-a-week uplift isn’t enough – our research shows the whole system needs an overhaul

By Lisa Scullion, Professor of Social Policy, University of Salford
David Robertshaw, Research Fellow (social policy) at LUBS, University of Leeds
Kate Summers, LSE Fellow, London School of Economics and Political Science
Robert de Vries, Senior Lecturer in Quantitative Sociology in the School of Social Policy, Sociology, and Social Research, University of Kent
Share this article
Although Rishi Sunak is extending the weekly £20 uplift, the government has missed an opportunity to given the benefits system the overhaul it needs


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Three young women TV workers gunned down in Jalalabad
~ India: RSF denounces “systemic repression” of Manipur’s media
~ The Canadian Senate briefly reached gender parity — here's why it matters
~ How 18th-century weather diaries shed light on the effects of an Icelandic volcanic eruption on Scotland
~ Belarus: opposition pressure continues inside and outside the country – will it work?
~ Budget 2021 expert reaction: 'this budget is a missed opportunity'
~ Budget 2021: strip away pandemic largesse and UK government is banking on recovery with no extra public spending
~ Why more people than ever are living alone – and what this means for the environment
~ Can the city cycling boom survive the end of the Covid-19 pandemic?
~ US Has a Chance to Protect Forests Worldwide
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter