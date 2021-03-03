Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Belarus: opposition pressure continues inside and outside the country – will it work?

By Jennifer Mathers, Senior Lecturer in International Politics, Aberystwyth University
Six months on from the disputed re-election of Alexander Lukashenko as president, the opposition in Belarus shows no signs of giving up on its demands. Protesters are calling for Lukashenko to resign, for an end to the regime’s use of violence against its own citizens, and for the release of political prisoners.

The odds are undeniably stacked against them. The leaders of the opposition are dispersed. Some, such as Maria…


© The Conversation -


