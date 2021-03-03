Tolerance.ca
Why repressive Saudi Arabia remains a US ally

By Jeffrey Fields, Associate Professor of the Practice of International Relations, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences
Saudi's crown prince approved the killing and dismemberment of a Washington Post columnist in 2018, the Biden administration says. So how can the US still see the Saudis as good partners?


© The Conversation


