Human Rights Observatory

Pope's upcoming visit brings attention to the dwindling population of Christians in Iraq

By Ramazan Kılınç, Associate Professor of Political Science, University of Nebraska Omaha
The events that followed the 2003 US invasion of Iraq started a cycle of violence against the country's minority Christian population. The pope's visit is meant to bring some 'healing and comfort.'


© The Conversation -


