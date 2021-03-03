Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Male fertility: how age affects men's chances of having children

By Michael Carroll, Reader / Associate Professor in Reproductive Science, Manchester Metropolitan University
In 2012, proud dad Ramjit Raghav made global headlines when he became a father at the age of 96. He had beaten the record for the world’s oldest dad – a record he’d set himself, two years earlier, at the age of 94.

Older men fathering children is not unknown, especially in the world of celebrities. Rod Stewart became a dad for the eighth time at 66, Mick…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


