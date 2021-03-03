Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cern: scientists discover four new particles – here's why they matter

By Patrick Koppenburg, Research Fellow in Particle Physics, Dutch National Institute for Subatomic Physics
Harry Cliff, Particle physicist, University of Cambridge
Share this article
This month is a time to celebrate. Cern has just announced the discovery of four brand new particles at the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) in Geneva. This means that the LHC has now found a total of 59 new particles since it started colliding protons – particles that make up the atomic nucleus along with neutrons – in 2009. Excitingly, while some of these new particles were expected based on our established theories, some were…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ GDP is V-shaped, but not yet good. These three graphs tell the story
~ Two gaps to fill for the 2021-2022 winter wave of COVID-19 cases
~ How some people can end up living at airports for months – even years – at a time
~ Scientist at work: Tracking the epic journeys of migratory birds in northwest Mexico
~ News organizations that want journalists to engage with their audience may be setting them up for abuse
~ Forcibly sterilized during Fujimori dictatorship, thousands of Peruvian women demand justice
~ Why repressive Saudi Arabia remains a US ally
~ Pope's upcoming visit brings attention to the dwindling population of Christians in Iraq
~ Colleges are eliminating sports teams – and runners and golfers are paying more of a price than football or basketball players
~ Male fertility: how age affects men's chances of having children
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter