Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Zuma uses war metaphor to fight allegations of graft in South Africa

By Ansie Maritz, Lecturer in Afrikaans linguistics, University of Pretoria
Bertus van Rooy, Professor of English linguistics, University of Amsterdam
Metaphors are not used for their own sake in politics, but as part of a strategy to persuade a particular audience to accept a point of view, and act accordingly


© The Conversation -


