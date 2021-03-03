Tolerance.ca
View from The Hill: Despite his denial, Christian Porter will struggle with the 'Caesar's wife' test

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
In a highly emotional press conference, Attorney-General Christian Porter unequivocally denied the historical rape allegation against him -- but that is unlikely to be the end of the matter.


