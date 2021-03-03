Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How Europe Can Help End Death and Despair in the Mediterranean Sea

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Migrants on a boat that they tried to take to Italy, after being detained at a Libyan Navy base in Tripoli on September 20, 2015. © 2015 Reuters As the pandemic consumes Europe’s attention, a struggle for survival is taking place in the central Mediterranean. Since the start of 2021, at least 185 people have died in the stretch of waters between north Africa and Italy. Italian and European Union (EU) policies are costing lives at sea and condemning many others to suffering in Libya.   The central Mediterranean has long been the deadliest migration route in the world,…


