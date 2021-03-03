Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Japan: Adopt LGBT Equality Act Before Olympics

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee President Seiko Hashimoto, left, speaks to media after a video conference with the IOC executive board in Tokyo, Japan, February 24, 2021.  © 2021 Takashi Aoyama/Pool Photo via AP (Tokyo) – The Tokyo Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (TOCOG) should support LGBT nondiscrimination legislation to protect everyone in Japan from discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity, seven members of TOCOG’s Human Rights, Labor, and Participation Committee said. In a February 26, 2021 letter to TOCOG’s new…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ GDP is V-shaped, but not yet good. These three graphs show us how
~ Has Christian Porter been subjected to a 'trial by media'? No, the media did its job of being a watchdog
~ Vaccine nationalism will block our path out of the pandemic – so how do we resist our tribal instinct?
~ What South Africans should know, but don’t, about government's COVID-19 vaccine procurement
~ The ins and outs of Kenya's COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan
~ Coronavirus: what happens when a person is simultaneously infected with two variants?
~ View from The Hill: Despite his denial, Christian Porter will struggle with the 'Caesar's wife' test
~ How Europe Can Help End Death and Despair in the Mediterranean Sea
~ Cambodia: Quash Conviction of Opposition Leaders
~ We all hope for a 'good death'. But many aged-care residents are denied proper end-of-life care
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter